Stories of the 15 Percent — Madeline Franklin

Individuals with disabilities make up approximately 15 percent of the world’s population. Some of those individuals were born with their conditions while others developed them over time or as a result of illness or accident. A movement that launched in 2020 called #WeThe15 is working to help non-disabled individuals recognize the barriers that affect people with disabilities in their communities so they don’t perpetrate the discriminatory practices that make it harder for disabled people to find homes, jobs, and participate fully in society.

Madeline Franklin is a young Kentuckiana woman who has never allowed her life to be defined by her disability. She is an active and visible member of the community who wants to share her story and show that disabilities don’t define a person.

A girl born with sass

Angela and Dan Franklin learned that their daughter, Madeline, had Down Syndrome when she was about three days old. “She has what’s called Trisomy 21 nondisjunction. Basically there was an error in cell division so there’s three copies of chromosome 21 instead of the usual two,” Angela says. They decided that their goal would be to provide every opportunity they could to Madeline so she could excel, even if that excelling looked different than it would for other people. “We included her in activities with other peers her age, but we also became part of a community with other people with Down Syndrome. We found our people,” she says.

Part of that community was the support systems Madeline needed in order to achieve goals and meet milestones. “She learned how to walk, but she needed physical therapy. She’s an amazing reader, although she needed a little bit of extra help,” Angela says. One area that has always come easier to Madeline is sociability. Madeline loves to talk. “She is extremely social and does a great job communicating with friends,” Angela says.