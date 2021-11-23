Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome & the Mediterranean Diet

Many diets have been studied and shown effective for women with PCOS:

• Intermittent and periodic fasting – help with weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, reduced oxidative damage, reduced cognitive impairment, cardiovascular protection.

• Ketogenic Diet – 80% fat, 15% protein, 5% carbs

• Low Glycemic Index (GI)/Load (GL) diet – lowered C reactive protein not insulin

• Low carb/high protein – increases FSH and sex hormone binding globulins, lowered testosterone levels when compared to higher carb diets

• Mediterranean Diet – reduces androgens, triglycerides, blood pressure, glucose and insulin resistance, and co-morbidities

A study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that higher adherence rates to the Mediterranean Diet are associated with lower total regional adiposity, less degree of insulin resistance, reduced risk of diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease. The diet is based on food patterns typical of Crete, Greece and southern Italy in the early 1960s, where life expectancy was among the highest in the world and rates of coronary heart disease, certain cancers, and other diet-related chronic diseases were among the lowest.

The foods in the Mediterranean Diet are anti-inflammatory and high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients, have anti-oxidant properties and support healthy microbiome-probiotic levels.

“The beneficial effects of the Mediterranean Diet can be further enhanced by increase in physical activity in the context of a well-balanced healthy lifestyle,” according to a journal article in Nutrients 2021, 13, 1951, doi.org/10.3390/nu13061951.

P.S. Read more from All Women OB/GYN, located at 4010 Dupont Circle, Suite L-0, Louisville, KY 40207, 502.895.6559.