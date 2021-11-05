Lead with Appreciation

For some of us, work can be hard. You might be trying to figure out how you can gain more visibility on your job, get a promotion or improve your communication skills. Cynthia Knapek, president of Leadership Louisville Center, understands the twists and turns that can come with finding your way — and she is committed to helping people in all stages of their career flourish.

The nonprofit organization offers leadership development programs for professionals and uses community projects as the basis for their sessions.

Cynthia gives us some insight on how gratitude influences leadership, and reflects on what she’s thankful for.

What is the connection between gratitude and leadership?

“We do a lot of research on how you can become a better leader and gratitude is an amazing building block for good leadership. What it is helping us do is instead of focusing on what’s broken, what you’re doing is you’re training your brain to figure out how to optimize what’s right.

When we practice gratitude, it increases our self-esteem. This is what allows us to take joy in other people’s accomplishments, which is a great leadership skill. People don’t leave bad jobs: they leave bad bosses. Research indicates that people who have bosses they feel are grateful to them for their work, are more satisfied, so it is a good leadership skill to practice gratitude at work.”

As president, what are you grateful for?

[I am grateful for] My team. I love the mission of this organization, but what I recognize is that the reason we do good work is because the team I work with is spectacular. They show up for each other. They want to be excellent, and they are an incredible blessing to me.”