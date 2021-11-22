Floral Advice for the Holidays and Beyond

A floral design transplant from Tennessee is bringing beautiful tablescapes, door swags, party favors and more to a studio on Frankfort Avenue just in time for holiday entertaining. Here, her tips on styling your home with florals and foliage.

When Kelly Burgess, owner/designer of Apero Seasons on Frankfort Avenue, sees a flower, piece of bark or even an acorn, she starts seeing possibilities. “I like to take walks and pick up natural materials — pine cones, moss, bark, branches — and bring them back to the studio and see what I can dream up.”

While traditional floral design puts an emphasis on bouquets and centerpieces, Kelly’s ethereal creations tend to lean toward the unexpected. Her business began in Brentwood, Tennessee, as an event-focused floral shop, but she quickly became known for her whimsical flower crowns, rings and wristlets.

“I love to be imaginative and to use flowers and natural materials to elevate an experience or a space,” she says. Just a few of the fresh ideas she’s been whipping up for local clients include wine and bourbon charms, woodland tablescapes, cascading door decor, floral napkin rings that double as cocktail rings and stunning garlands and mantelscapes. “I’ll decorate anything except your Christmas tree,” she says.

Here, Kelly Burgess’ tips on using flowers and foliage to style your home for fall and beyond:

Don’t (just) pick the flowers.

“There are so many beautiful organic materials lying around. Look for longer-lasting items like pine cones, twigs, bark, dried magnolia leaves to create a foundation for a tablescape or arrangement. You can add flowers and switch them out as they wilt.”



Inhale.

“Pay attention to scent! I add fresh and dried herbs to create subtle, lingering aromas that add to the ambiance.

Play with Shape.

“Door decorations don’t have to be round wreaths; they can be cascades or squares. Table arrangements can be made in pumpkins or in a favorite bowl. Don’t assume you have to do what you did last year and the year before!”

If you’re intrigued by DIY but unsure of your floral skills:

Kelly also offers design parties where she brings the materials and helps guests create their own masterpieces. “I’ve already started booking wreath-making parties,” she says. She’s also getting her subscription services up and running for the holidays. “I can deliver weekly or monthly floral arrangements or arrange for any regular floral decor service — including decorating doors. People are busy, and they use me to bring some joy and natural beauty into their lives or someone else’s!”