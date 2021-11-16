A Different Kind of Thanksgiving Feast — Nikkia Rhodes

Lili’s Thanksgiving Pizza

Serves 8 people

Ingredients

Crust:

2 ⅓ cup all purpose flour

1 packet of instant yeast

1 ½ tsp sugar

¾ tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp celery salt

½ tsp sage

½ tsp thyme

½ tsp pepper

2 tbsp pepper

¾ cup warm water

Toppings:

½ cup shredded turkey, dark and light mix

⅓ cup corn

¼ cup fried crispy onions

¼ cup dried cranberries

½ cup turkey gravy

½ cup mozzarella cheese

½ cup smoked gouda cheese

Garlic Butter (store bought or homemade)

Instructions

1. Begin by preheating your oven to 425 degrees. While your oven is preheating, begin making your pizza dough. Start by adding your warm water, sugar and yeast to a large bowl. The water should be warm but not too hot. Allow your yeast to bloom while you prepare your dry ingredients.

2. Combine your flour and seasonings in a bowl.

3. Combine your yeast and water with the flour and seasonings and knead until you have a smooth ball of dough.

4. Allow your ball of dough to rest for at least 30 minutes before shaping into a pizza. This can make one large pizza or about 3 personal pizzas.

5. Next you can get your toppings together. Shred your turkey breast, and thighs, gather your cranberries, crispy onions, corn, cheese and gravy.

6. Once your pizza dough has rested you can shape it into one large pizza or make individual pizzas. Your pizza dough will go onto a pizza stone or a sheet pan whenever you are ready to bake. We like to make individual pizzas with the kids and let them decorate it with all of the toppings! Have fun and be creative.

7. Once your masterpiece is ready, pop it into the oven for about 13-18 minutes, depending on your oven and preferred pizza thickness. You want the edges of your pizza to be crisp and the center to be cooked through.

8. Brush the edges of your pizza with garlic butter while it is still warm and enjoy!

P.S. CC’S Low-Carb Kitchen Owner Corey Milliman shares recipes from his family Thanksgiving meals and Friendsgiving meals.