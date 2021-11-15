A Different Kind of Thanksgiving Feast — Corey Milliman

The end of November is a busy time for families, including Corey Milliman’s, owner of CC’s Low-Carb Kitchen, which is one of the reasons he gives his staff off on this holiday. “One side of my family celebrates [Thanksgiving] the weekend before; the other on Thanksgiving. Finally, we usually have a small Friendsgiving after the family holidays,” he says. Each of these celebrations has its own unique style: one features Wisconsin traditions, one features Kentucky traditions, and Friendsgiving is a mix of both.

Like a lot of people, Corey begins his preparation in advance. “I always make my pies on the days leading up to Thanksgiving,” he says. Sour Door County cherry pie, spicy pumpkin pie, and a cheddar apple galette are staples of the holiday. Some other “have tos” are turkey, sage stuffing, orange cranberry sauce, and yeast rolls. He says he has learned that sausage balls are a thing (that he doesn’t quite understand), but he makes them to keep his husband, Kevin Spalding, happy.

The turkey can look a little different each year. “Sometimes it’s roasted, sometimes it’s deep-fried, and other times it is smoked,” he says. One definite that never alters is that the turkey is always way too big for the group they host at 9am.

The pandemic, of course, has changed things. Many families, like Corey’s, are spending more time at home rather than moving from place to place. Laughing, cooking, eating, and drinking with a smaller group will be the norm for this second COVID-19 Thanksgiving, as will a sense of increased gratefulness. “[Kevin and I] are thankful for our families, our dogs, and the family we created at CC’s. We are fortunate to have ‘fallen into’ so much love and respect from our staff and customers,” Corey says.