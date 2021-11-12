A Different Kind of Thanksgiving Feast — Rocco and Stacy Cadolini

Born in Sorrento, Italy, Rocco Cadolini doesn’t have the same nostalgic love of Thanksgiving food, particularly turkey, as his wife, Stacy, but at their restaurant ROC, they do focus on the seasonal flavors associated with autumn. Of course, in Kentucky, that means waiting until the weather cooperates and feels fall-like. Not everyone wants to eat pumpkin soup or heavy cuts of meat when it is 88 degrees outside.

The Cadolini family’s Thanksgiving traditions have changed over the years. When they lived in New York City, Stacy, Rocco and their daughters would visit Stacy’s dad in Louisville and have a traditional American Thanksgiving. “That’s how we discovered that Louisville was becoming a foodie town,” Stacy says, leading them to decide to move here permanently. Now, their Thanksgiving tradition is to go to Churchill Downs, because they are always busy working at Derby when everyone else heads to the races in May. “The best part of the day is that I don’t have to cook, and my wife doesn’t have to clean. It’s a winner-winner situation,” Rocco says.

Like a lot of restaurant owners, Stacy and Rocco are thankful for their loyal customers who kept them afloat during COVID-19. “The city of Louisville was also very supportive during this time,” he says. Just living in Louisville during the pandemic made things easier, although it certainly wasn’t easy. Still, they knew that had they been living and running a restaurant in New York City, things would have been even more difficult.