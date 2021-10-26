Power Behind the Words: Felicia Mabuza Nixon

Although Bare was originally created at the behest of a poetry class assignment, Felicia realized that once written “it was a perfect tie-in to the end of July in September,” which if you haven’t guessed by now, is not a book suitable for children.

The vivid and often erotic descriptions of the lovemaking scenes within the book bring to mind something sprung from the pages of the late New York Times best-selling authors Jacqueline Susann and Jackie Collins. Her author’s bio clearly states ‘she is nothing like any of her characters, and has fun living a life (that her personality would never allow her) through her books.’

“Initially the book wasn’t an erotic book at all. I come from a very conservative culture being a Christian girl,” she reveals. “Everybody I know in all my communities are church people. So that explains why it’s hard for me to market this book. A friend of mine who recently finished reading it called me and exclaimed: “Who is this person? This is not you…I don’t know this person!

“And that’s the main reason why I like writing from a male perspective, because I can be anybody I want to be…..as crass, as loud, and as vulgar and aggressive [as] I want to be. Because I could never be those things in real life…I never have been. Writing all those sex scenes was a way for me to exercise my freedom. The [real] world [that] I live in is nothing like those scenes at all. You won’t find me in any of those words, which is why it’s hard for people who know me to read this book.”