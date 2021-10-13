Living Beyond Cancer: Thera & Kristin

Embrace What You Have — Kristin Acree

Kristin Acree wants other cancer survivors to know it is OK to accept help. “You don’t have to be superwoman,” she says. She realized this after being diagnosed with Paget’s disease — a rare type of breast cancer — in 2015. Kristin had a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction, but says the chemotherapy treatments caused health problems, which led to her being hospitalized twice. “Chemo was long and hard. There were days I wanted to give up, and I hated being so sick and missing out with my kids. I was missing [their] activities, but my husband said, ‘They can either barely remember you being sick or barely remember you.’ It is not something you want to hear, but that is tough love,” she says. Kristin takes every opportunity to recognize the positive aspects of her life and credits her family for getting her through the darkest times. Now, she focuses on what she has gained. “I have an appreciation for life…and as a survivor, I have figured out that your diagnosis doesn’t have to define you.”

