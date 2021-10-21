Living Beyond Cancer: Latonia and Hazel

Put Yourself First — Latonia Nelson-Woods

Latonia Nelson-Woods has learned to slow down and take better care of herself. As a wife and mother of two, she says she tends to “go the extra mile” for her loved ones — but she quickly realized she had to redirect her attention to herself. In 2016, while getting ready for work, Latonia felt a small painful bump underneath her right armpit. Though she wasn’t concerned initially, she scheduled an appointment with her doctor. The examination led to a biopsy — and a diagnosis of HER 2 Positive Stage II invasive ductal carcinoma. “Finding out that I had such a nasty disease made me more grateful that I was able to catch it,” she says. She encourages women to pay attention to their bodies and not be afraid to ask more of their doctor, because persistence is important.

Latonia also says the diagnosis changed the cadence of her life. “All of God’s actions are intentional. He was telling me I need to take time to slow down for me. It was a humbling experience for me to sit down and be taken care of. If that was His way of telling me to sit down. I listened.”