Living Beyond Cancer: Jo Mann

For Jo Mann, a diagnosis of terminal metastatic breast cancer has fueled her interest in helping others in similar situations. She is living her life fully — enjoying each moment — and not allowing her diagnosis to consume her thoughts.

Take Control of Your Health

In 2018, Jo Mann had a lumpectomy to remove a small cancerous tumor located in the inner quadrant of her right breast. She had 21 radiation treatments and took hormone inhibitors, but her health continued to decline. Jo began losing weight, had stomach pain, fatigue and difficulty breathing. She knew something was wrong and became proactive about her health.