Letting Love Rule

A lot has changed for the better for the LGBTQ+ community since the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, and Barrett thinks social media has been a part of that positive change. LGBTQ+ individuals who live in rural or more homogeneous populations can more easily see and connect with people who understand them. And social media has simply brought LGBTQ+ issues and awareness to more people.

But while the saying “You’ve come a long way, baby” applies to the LGBTQ+ community, life isn’t all rainbows and glitter. Gay couples can still have challenges when it comes to adopting children, and trans/gender-affirming health care remains a huge stumbling block for many people. “In a lot of southern states, LGBTQ+ patients are scared to come out to their doctor or therapist,” Elle says.

For Barrett and Elle, making positive change means living their lives as authentically as possible, being open to questions and conversations, and acting as a sounding board to others who need connection, clarification, and support.