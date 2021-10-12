Fall Back to Basics: Mimi & Jana
Mimi Hill’s fashion extras: Camel Wide Brim Hat, 28; BB Dakota Moto Jacket, $98; Julie Vos Monogram Pendant necklace, $155; Julie Vos SoHo Link Bracelet, $295; Assorted Enewton Bracelets, $39-$119; Repurposed Louis Vuitton Crossbody, $185. All available at Mamili.
The pandemic gave us loungewear and sweatpants, but living in a semi-virtual world doesn’t mean we can’t get back to the basics of true fashion. These style mavens show us what they’ll be wearing this fall while adding in some of their favorite trends from local boutiques.
Mimi Hill
Assistant Director of Development,
University of Louisville Athletics Department
Her style
It’s a combination of Olivia Pope and Audrey Hepburn. I enjoy wearing classy, modern items that showcase a certain level of simplicity but also have some boldness to it.
Her wardrobe staples
Turtlenecks, trench coats and black jeans.
What she’s buying this fall
I plan to buy tons of turtlenecks, trench coats, and straight-legged slacks that keep the look feeling professional all while using the neutral colors, black, white and beige to give the simple and functional look for the fall.
Janna Flowers’ fashion extras: Bano eeMee leather jacket, $500, at Glasscock Too. Solana dress, from Rent the Runway.
Janna Flowers
Founder and CEO,
Clique Boutique
Her style
I love to wear feminine, flowing pieces that are timeless, versatile and can be worn many ways. It’s essential for me to layer items, and I am rarely without heels. Depending on the moment, I’ll put on something structured and incredibly fashion forward.
Her wardrobe staples
A pair of black or nude strappy heels, a black, lightweight turtleneck that can be worn with jeans, under a vest or tucked into a skirt and a tan trench coat with a belt to accentuate the waist.
What she’s buying this fall
I have my eye on a pair of gold sunglasses.
