Fall Back to Basics: Mimi & Jana

The pandemic gave us loungewear and sweatpants, but living in a semi-virtual world doesn’t mean we can’t get back to the basics of true fashion. These style mavens show us what they’ll be wearing this fall while adding in some of their favorite trends from local boutiques.

Mimi Hill

Assistant Director of Development,

University of Louisville Athletics Department

Her style

It’s a combination of Olivia Pope and Audrey Hepburn. I enjoy wearing classy, modern items that showcase a certain level of simplicity but also have some boldness to it.

Her wardrobe staples

Turtlenecks, trench coats and black jeans.

What she’s buying this fall

I plan to buy tons of turtlenecks, trench coats, and straight-legged slacks that keep the look feeling professional all while using the neutral colors, black, white and beige to give the simple and functional look for the fall.