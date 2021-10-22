Fall Back to Basics: Donique & Jessica

Oct 22, 2021 | Fashion, Style

Donique Hobbs is wearing: Top and pants from H&M; shoes from Dillard’s.

The pandemic gave us loungewear and sweatpants, but living in a semi-virtual world doesn’t mean we can’t get back to the basics of true fashion. These style mavens show us what they’ll be wearing this fall while adding in some of their favorite trends from local stores and boutiques.

Donique Hobbs
Property Manager,
Villas on Spring Street (Jeffersonville)

Her style
Trendy, modern and upscale.

Her wardrobe staples 
Shoes, designer purses and jewelry. I like a diamond stud earring or hoops, a dainty necklace, and a nice watch.

What she’s buying this fall
I am planning to buy some new stylish boots for this season.

Jessica Mattingly’s fashion extras: French Connection moto jacket, $145, at Mamili.

Jessica Mattingly
Owner/Operator,
Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie Bar

Her style
I lean more toward the androgynous feminine style. Neutral colors, comfortable but fun.

Her wardrobe staples 
A good pair of Jeans, boots, and a hat.

What she’s buying this fall
A fun bomber jacket and boots.

