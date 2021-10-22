Fall Back to Basics: Donique & Jessica

The pandemic gave us loungewear and sweatpants, but living in a semi-virtual world doesn’t mean we can’t get back to the basics of true fashion. These style mavens show us what they’ll be wearing this fall while adding in some of their favorite trends from local stores and boutiques.

Donique Hobbs

Property Manager,

Villas on Spring Street (Jeffersonville)

Her style

Trendy, modern and upscale.

Her wardrobe staples

Shoes, designer purses and jewelry. I like a diamond stud earring or hoops, a dainty necklace, and a nice watch.

What she’s buying this fall

I am planning to buy some new stylish boots for this season.