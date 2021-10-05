Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | American Cancer Society

The population isn’t made up of just one kind of person, and more and more companies understand that the workforce needs to reflect and mirror the population. Kathleen Goss, Ph.D., Vice President for Regional Cancer Control for the American Cancer Society, shares about how the organization continuously works toward this goal.

What types of programming and outreach does your DEI team do?

Our DEI team, led by Tawana Thomas Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, has designed and implemented robust DEI strategies at both the national, enterprise-wide level as well as at the local, field level.

Our DEI program provides extensive training and education for staff to expand cultural awareness and encourage authentic dialogue about inclusion. Managers receive training to address unconscious bias and how to model positive, inclusive behaviors, and several active Employee Engagement Groups reinforce and support multicultural engagement. A new digital training toolkit ensures staff understand the causes of disparities and are best equipped for their mission-focused work.

For our local staff here in Kentucky, we have implemented additional tools to incorporate DEI into everything they do and provide a welcoming environment for them to learn from one another and develop best practices. I’m also excited about a new platform called HERO — Health Equity for Research and Operations — that we’ve launched to engage donors, health systems, and community/corporate partners. This has helped our staff and other stakeholders better understand the impact of the health equity work in which we have engaged for more than 20 years.

How have DEI initiatives enhanced your workplace and overall success?

These DEI efforts are transforming our workplace for the better – namely the way we work, how we represent the communities we serve, and how we best address barriers to health equity. This work has improved our business by providing staff and volunteers the tools to better understand, deliver, and articulate our mission. While this is important progress, we also recognize that sustained change requires a long-term commitment and continued refinement.