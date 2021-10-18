Dig In to These Comfort Foods

Shrimp and Grits

Hayley Charron, Executive Chef, Mesh

Yields 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp (shell on, 13/15 size)

1 qt Cheddar Grits (recipe below)

1 qt Shrimp Gravy (recipe below)

½ lb andouille sausage

½ cup diced tomato

¼ cup scallion

Instructions: Peel and de-vein shrimp. Save shells for stock! Rinse all vegetables before cutting. Make shrimp-vegetable stock first, followed by Cheddar Grits and Shrimp Gravy.

Shrimp-Vegetable Stock (for Shrimp Gravy)

2 oz oil

½ cup carrot (medium dice)

1 cup yellow onion (medium dice)

½ cup celery (medium dice)

1 lb parsley (bunch, roughly chopped)

Shrimp shells

4 cups water

Instructions: Heat a medium stock pot on medium heat and add oil. Add carrot and saute for one minute. Add the onion and sauté for an additional minute. Add the celery and sauté for an additional minute before adding the parsley and shrimp shells. Add the water and turn heat to high to bring the stock to a boil. Once the stock begins to boil, lower to a simmer for 20 minutes. Carefully strain the stock, saving the liquid for the shrimp gravy.

Shrimp Gravy

2 oz oil

¾ cup yellow onion (small dice)

¼ cup green bell pepper (small dice)

¼ cup red bell pepper (small dice)

2 tbsp jalapeno (small dice)

¼ cup celery

2 tbsp garlic (minced)

¼ lb tasso ham (small dice)

2 bay Leaves

1½ tsp dried thyme

¼ cup bourbon

1½ tsp Tabasco

¼ lb unsalted butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 qt Shrimp-Vegetable Stock

2 cups heavy cream

1½ tsp Cajun blackening seasoning

2 tsp kosher salt

½ t black pepper

Instructions:

Heat a medium stock pot on medium heat and add oil. Add onion, green peppers, and red peppers and sauté for one minute. Add jalapeno and celery and sauté for an additional minute. Add garlic, tasso ham, bay leaf, and dried thyme. Continue sautéing mixture for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Reduce the heat to low then deglaze the pan with bourbon and Tabasco to release the fond from the bottom of the pan. Add butter to pan and allow to melt before adding flour and combining thoroughly to form a roux. Cook roux with veggies for 2-3 minutes on low heat. Add stock to vegetable-roux mixture while stirring constantly with a whisk. Bring to a low boil on medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in heavy cream, blackening seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Continue cooking for 10-15 minutes until the gravy is thickened and combined. You may need to add more blackening seasoning, salt, and/or pepper to meet your desired taste. Remove from heat and pour gravy through a fine mesh strainer and set aside for plating.

Cheddar Grits

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

¼ lb butter

1½ cups dried grits

1½ cups white cheddar

Kosher salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

Add heavy cream, milk, and butter to a medium sauce pot. Bring mixture to a boil, then add grits while whisking continuously. Return mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low, stirring frequently, until grits are cooked through and thickened. This should take 10-15 minutes. Turn off heat and add cheddar. Season with salt and pepper until grits reach desired flavor.

Slice andouille sausage 1/8th-inch thick. Place large sauté pan on medium heat. Add 1 oz of oil to pan. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and carefully lay in pan. Be sure to lay shrimp away from you to reduce any chance of oil splashing. Once shrimp is in pan, add andouille sausage. Cook shrimp 1-2 minutes per side until cooked through. Sear andouille until browned. Separately, finely dice tomatoes and thinly slice scallions.

To plate, scoop about one cup of grits in the bottom of a bowl. Shingle shrimp and andouille sausage along one side of grits. Pour 4-6 oz of gravy along opposite side of grits and top with tomatoes and scallions as desired.