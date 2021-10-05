Colors of Joy

Dawn Wison, staple and long-time organizer of the Fairness Campaign, says that getting back together and seeing familiar faces from Louisville as well as participants that come to the event from out of state is what she is most looking forward to this year. Besides the impressive entertainment lineup of Spinderella, Neon Trees, Todrick Hall, an 80’s pop sensation Tiffany, among others, Dawn is most looking forward to the human connection after so long away from her community.

Like Dawn, Mary has also facilitated the event in many ways throughout the years. Before becoming parade co-chair, she also served as a volunteer and later as the event’s treasurer. “I got involved through friends. I was a single mom and working on my accounting career, so I joined as a volunteer then served as treasurer for four years. Sitting on the budget committees now is much different — I think this is the first year we might actually turn a profit,” she says with a raspy laugh. “It takes a lot of permits, support from the city, and money to host this event. I’m in my 60s now, so it is so nice to see folks in their 30s and 40s on the steering committee with the same passion we had to make it work; they know what it takes to keep this thing going. Our community is really good at being last minute, but this year we were sold out of vendor booths two months out! It is great to know that the next generation — the teenagers that participate, are able to be themselves — will replace us someday,” Mary said.

Mike Shouse, former director, treasurer, and founder of KPF, says that even though he is in “pre- retirement” from the event, he is looking forward to the inclusivity and community support that the energy of an in-person parade creates. He has seen the festival grow from 1,200 participants in 2001 to over 10,000 currently. “After the Pulse nightclub massacre, the support from the community increased. Last year we had a virtual parade. We created a float and took it around to the bars. At one point we took the float to Jefferson Square Park to join in the protests [for justice for Breonna Taylor]. There was this heartwarming moment between both groups where people jumped off the float and hugged the protesters. The synergy between the two groups was quite amazing,” Mike says.

Some of the trends of change he sees in the festival are the inclusion from allies throughout the community and the emphasis on the intersection of marginalized groups showing support for one another. Mike is thrilled about the activism of the younger crowd on the festival’s board. “I never wanted to be the old fart that says ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it.’ It’s nice to have some young people come in and take the reins and advance the festival further.”