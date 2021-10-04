Changing the Face of the Workplace

What diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) looks like

There is not one way to do DEI, although companies tend to have similar threads that run through them. Hiring, training, retaining, and promoting a diverse workforce tends to be pretty common. The Water Equity Task Force is a collaboration of various utility companies that includes Metro Sewer District (MSD) and Louisville Water Company (LWC). “Most of our utilities [including electric and transit] are facing a large tsunami of individuals who are retiring. On the water side, 52% nationally. [We are focused on] how we ensure we have diverse individuals prepared for those opportunities,” says Sharise Horne, MSD’s director of community benefits and partnerships. MSD has been working with Jefferson County Public Schools’ Academies program to ensure young people know there are opportunities at the utilities. “You can make a great livable wage right out of high school right here locally by going into our various utilities,” she says.

Procurement is another area where large companies can and do make DEI a priority. A business like PNC Bank has its own workforce but also hires companies to do things like build a new branch, pave a parking lot, or provide paper for the receipts that PNC gives to its clients. “We work closely with getting diversely-owned businesses registered inside our supplier portal. When we send out a request for proposal (RFP) we can send it to them. PNC is working to always increase the percentage of diversely-owned businesses we engage as vendors,” says Andrea Kinser, a commercial banking relationship manager at PNC who also serves as diversity and inclusion supplier chair and a women in business champion for the Kentucky and Southern Indiana market. A small business may not even be aware that they can connect with a large company like PNC Bank as a contractor or vendor or that specific certifications are required in order to do this. Andrea says PNC Bank connects small diversely-owned businesses to certification agencies so that they have a better shot at opportunities.

Many companies also have in-house business resource groups (BRGs) which are networking and support groups for employees who share similar characteristics, needs, or goals. Republic Bank has several BRGs, including NIA for Black associates, a caregivers group, and Conexion for Hispanic associates. Their work and conversation helps improve not only the workplace culture but the offerings the company has for its clients. “Through our BRGs, we have introduced quarterly listening sessions where representatives from the six BRGs can provide qualitative feedback and raise/discuss suggestions with senior executives on ways to build an even more inclusive culture, internally and externally,” says Ashley Duncan, vice president, director of inclusion and diversity. One tangible result of the Republic RBGs is the True Name Debit Card which allows transgender and non-binary individuals the ability to use their chosen name on their card without having to go through a legal name change.