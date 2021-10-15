Celebration of Life: The 2021 Pink Woman Photo Shoot Brings Survivors Together

With our 9th annual Pink Woman photo shoot, we continue to celebrate breast cancer survivors in various stages of their journeys. These women prove that strength, fortitude, and courage can keep you moving forward no matter what challenges life throws you.

The shoot, held at Oxmoor Center, has become an annual tradition for many of these women — a special time when they forge new friendships, check in with longstanding ones, and lift up one another in their shared experiences.

This is what true Sisterhood looks like.

A special thank you to Z Gallerie in Oxmoor Center for creating three beautiful photo sets with their new fall merchandise. Due to COVID-19 protocols, this year Today’s Woman staff took individual photos of each woman at the Pink Woman photo shoot, scheduling small groups to arrive throughout the day.

Thank you to the Pink Woman Photo sponsor: UofL Health — Brown Cancer Center.