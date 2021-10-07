A Rescue Plan That’s Saving Black Businesses

Some of them reached out to Nachand Trabue, executive director of Bates Community Development Corporation and owner of Manhattan on Broadway. “A lot of them said ‘I need help and direction on what I can do to make money,’” she says. “I decided to convert my event space into a mall for Black-owned businesses, and that’s how MELANnaire Marketplace came about.”

Originally called Black Businesses Matter Pop-Up Mall, it was planned as a one-time event on September 5, 2020, but the response was so great that Nachand and her team decided to make it a once a month event…which became a twice a month event. The popularity of the market led to its official renaming as MELANnaire Marketplace and regular hours: every Saturday Noon-5pm at Manhattan on Broadway. One Saturday per month, there is also an off-site marketplace at Fourth Street Live that runs from Noon-6pm concurrently with Manhattan on Broadways’ market. (This month MELANnaire Marketplace will be open Saturday, October 9, at 4th Street Live!)

The vendors at MELANnaire Marketplace sell a variety of products, including handcrafted jewelry, candles, skincare products, clothing, and headwraps. Nachand says artists and craftspeople have come out of the woodwork, some of them who didn’t even realize they had a talent until the pandemic forced them into directions they never would have gone. There are also many culinary artists who love to bake or cook and have gotten certified by the board of health so they can sell their fresh goods and cafe foods.