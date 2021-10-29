A Leftover Halloween Treat

What do you do when you have a ton of leftover candies after Halloween? Other than sneaking a piece or two in your lunch every day, you can use them to make a batch of Kitchen Sink Blondies.

This recipe is the perfect way to get rid of the leftover chocolate that may have gotten picked over by the persnickety ghosts and goblins of Halloween night. Of course, you can make these any time of the year, but if you do decide to make them this season, they’re made particularly ghoulish with the addition of candy eyes. Now, open up those fun-size M&M’s and get to baking!

Kitchen Sink Blondies

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 22 mins

Yields: 12 squares

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

1 large egg

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

15 chocolate sandwich cookies, chopped into quarters

1/4 cup M&M’s or various chopped chocolates

Candy eyes to decorate, if desired

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

Whisk together the melted butter, egg, brown sugar, and vanilla, and whisk until smooth.

Add the flour and stir until just combined, and then gently stir in the chocolate sandwich cookies.

Spread the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top slightly.

Evenly sprinkle the M&M’s over the top, lightly pressing them down with your finger or a spatula.

Bake for about 20 to 22 minutes, until the top is no longer wet looking. Allow the blondies to cool in pan for at least 30 minutes before slicing and serving.