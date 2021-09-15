You have 2 Chances to Win a Stay at Gaylord Opryland Resort!
A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS. There is no better way to celebrate the holiday season in Nashville, Tenn., than gathering your family for holiday fun during Christmas at Gaylord Opryland. Explore acres of twinkling lights and decorations and more than 17 hours of exciting holiday activities, shows, and events. Two winners will be chosen!
THE GIVEAWAY:
Each Christmas Getaway to Gaylord Opryland package includes two-night room accommodations for up to a family of four, tickets to ICE, tickets to Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, one day admission to SoundWaves, plus resort fees, taxes and self-parking for one vehicle. Packages are valid Nov. 17 through Dec. 27, 2021, based on availability. The value of the package is up to $1,300. Two packages will be given away.
DEADLINE:
You have until TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Click here for Official Rules.