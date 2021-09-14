Way to Go, Woman Winners: Audrey Rodono

The 2021 Way to Go Woman! honorees prove that they are inspired and inspiring others to make Kentuckiana a better place for all of us.

Making positive community change happen through activism, professionalism, entrepreneurial innovation, or leadership takes heart and hard work, and these women under age 40 have energy, enthusiasm and passion for everything they do.

Entrepreneur

Audrey Rodono, 33

Job: Owner, Little Lou Flower Truck

Family: Husband Tim and dog Reuben

A visit to Italy inspired Audrey Rodono to start her own flower business. She loved the roadside flower stands that were housed in vintage 3-wheeled trucks (called piaggio apes). “To me, these tiny scooter trucks epitomized the beauty and quaint, old-world charm of the Italian countryside,” she says. “I became enamored with the idea of bringing one to Louisville and using it to make fresh flowers more accessible to people.” It took two years to bring her vision to life, but she launched in October 2020. She is spreading the joy of beautiful flowers — and benevolence in the community. Audrey donates a portion of all sales to charitable organizations and has donated more than $3,000 to Change Today/Change Tomorrow.

A blooming business

Our premise is simple — we load up our vintage truck and sell fresh flowers by the stem for a build-your-own bouquet experience. We schedule our pop-up events on the weekends and switch up our location constantly. We love partnering with new businesses for these events, and so far we’ve been set up outside of breweries, bakeries, retail shops, outdoor markets, and more.

Bouquets any day

Flowers don’t have to be for a special occasion. They’re scientifically proven to boost your mood, and keeping fresh flowers in the house is a great way to practice self-care. I want to take the intimidation factor out of flowers and love helping people become more confident in choosing their own blooms. With a few tips and some reassurance, I help people realize that flowers are for everyone, for any occasion, or no occasion at all.

Best advice

Connect with businesses and individuals that you admire, ask lots of questions, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes as you figure things out. Running a business while working full-time can be overwhelming at times, but it also pushes you to prioritize, find efficiencies, and focus on what you truly love most about your business. It’s also helpful to have a strong support system that can step in when you need an extra hand.