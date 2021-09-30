The New Issue Is Out!
On the cover: Couple Barrett Gargala and Elle Becker celebrate their love — and a movement that is gaining traction.
Barrett is wearing: Theia sequined dress, $495, and Mitchies leather jacket, $450, both at Glasscock Too. Diamond dangle earrings, $11,900, at Davis Jewelers.
Styling: Christine Fellingham Photo: Kylene White Hair and Makeup: Mikhail Schulz for Joseph’s Salon + Spa
This month, as part of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion issue, we are honoring the dynamic, intelligent and innovative women who have bucked against the status quo…
Women like Rheonna Thornton, creator of Lipstick Wars Slam Poetry, who is providing women a platform to verbalize their pain and joy in a safe space free from judgment. And Marta Miranda-Straub, who is helping our communities and families thrive as the first Latinx woman appointed to be commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services. And Nachand Trabue, who with MELANnaire Marketplace, created a way to keep Black businesses afloat during the pandemic.
ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS ISSUE:
• The Changing Face of the Workplace — How companies and their employees are benefiting from the emergence of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at work.
• Colors of Joy — A look at this year’s Kentuckiana Pride Festival and the people who are making it happen, and learn how our cover couple Let Love Rule.
• Dig In to Comfort Food — Three hearty chef-inspired meals to warm your fall nights.
• Fall Back to Basics — Let go of the sweatpants and revisit the beautiful basics of style.
• Is Your Child Being Bullied? — Tips to keep your child safe and prepared.
• A Leftover Treat — Try this tasty idea to put all of that extra Halloween candy to use.
• And much more!
In the special Cancer supplement included in this issue, read about five women proving that life doesn’t have to stop for cancer, and check out our 9th annual Pink Woman photo shoot, where Today’s Woman continues to celebrate breast cancer survivors in various stages of their journeys. The shoot has become an annual tradition for many of these women — a special time when they forge new friendships, check in with longstanding ones, and lift up one another in their shared experiences. This is what true Sisterhood looks like.
