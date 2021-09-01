The New Issue Is Out!

Ladies, rejoice and let your hair flow freely! The CROWN Act has passed in Louisville. In our new September issue, Read about the young women who inspired understanding and made their voices heard on the steps of the State Capitol, and hear from other Black women who are wearing their natural hair with pride.

Also included in this issue:

• Learn how to merge sensible design with stylish décor in your home.

• Meet our 2021 Way to Go, Woman winners — women under age 40 who show energy, enthusiasm and passion for everything they do.

• Find out what organizations are doing to help local women who are homeless get their lives back on track.

• Read about women pastors who are shaping a community — and setting a new precedent.

• Explore great things about Louisville and Southern Indiana.

• Add these upcoming fall arts performances to your entertainment to-do list.

• And much more!

On the cover: Elle Smith, WHAS reporter and Miss Kentucky USA, talks about the transformative effect she experienced when she began wearing her hair natural.

Styling: Christine Fellingham Photo: Kylene White Hair: Dakota Wilson, Tasha’s Head to Toe Makeup: Jessie Conity, Joseph’s Salon + Spa

Floral crown design: Kelly Hazlelbrigg Burgess, Apero Seasons

Elle is wearing: Gold hoops, $14, at Darling State of Mind; Nikibiki ribbed, cropped one-shoulder tank top, $25, at Apricot Lane; Gold stacked rings, $56; gold openwork band, $52; gold ring with stone, $52, all at Apricot Lane.

#todayswomanmagazine #weseeyousis