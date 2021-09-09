The Crown Act Passed. Rejoice!

Their latest song, Crown, was inspired by the CROWN Act, a proposed piece of legislation which is sweeping slowly through states across the country. The acronym stands for “Creating Respect and an Open World for Natural Hair” and its passage would make it illegal to discriminate against anyone based on their hair styles. The Crown Act was introduced in the Kentucky Legislature last year by Representative Attica Scott but was voted down, and when these girls heard that, they picked up their pens and were soon making plans to attend a rally at the Capitol supporting the act. “One of our younger members wanted to write a song about her crown and the older members talked to them about the Crown Act,” explains Nyree. “Everything we do, we try to attach policy to it for them to use their voice. They are always looking for ways to heal the city. They thought one way to heal is to talk about the beauty of Black women and their hair.”

After their performance, the Crown Act was brought up for a vote in Louisville Metro Council by Jecorey Arthur, Metro District 4 Councilman, and it passed. Mayor Greg Fischer signed it into law on July 15, making race-based hair discrimination illegal.

The girls’ powerful, poetic words of self-love and pride for natural hair styles sparked an awareness that was long overdue: Hair discrimination is a reality for Black women and men. A recent study by Michigan State University found that African American women face the highest instances of hair discrimination. They are more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair. The study also determined that 80 percent of African American women felt they needed to switch their hairstyle to align with more conservative standards in order to fit in at work. A separate study by researchers at Duke University found that participants viewed Black hairstyles like afros, twists or braids as less professional. The same study determined that Black women with natural hairstyles are less likely to land job interviews than white women.