The Best is Right Here!

Art on the River

Since 2017, Waterfront Park has been home to the Big Four Arts Festival (September 11-12, 2021). Amy Moore Powers, co-event coordinator, says “You can see anything from homemade crafts to fine arts and everything in between.” While you’re checking out art from the over 200 juried artists, make sure to enjoy some tasty treats from the nearby food trucks. Amy adds, “This river is also a draw.” Not to mention the live music that happens on the lawn. There’s also fun activities for the kiddos as you stroll by the river marveling at all the culture this festival has to offer.