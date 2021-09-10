The Best is Right Here!
The Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake from Boomtown Creamery is a favorite.
This month, we’re celebrating with Friday posts about some of the great places and activities in Louisville Metro & Southern Indiana. Check here each week and discover a new favorite place!
Scoop Up These Desserts
If your sweet tooth needs satisfying, then the new neighborhood ice cream parlor in old historic downtown New Albany, Indiana, is the place for you. Boomtown Creamery offers its patrons 10 flavors of ice cream, classic hand-dipped ice cream cones, and your soon-to-be all-time favorite milkshake: a Boomshake. If your sweet tooth needs a little (or a lot) more satisfying, don’t forget the Big Red and root beer floats and, of course, their bestselling milkshakes that include the Strawberry Cheesecake and the Mega-S’more-Us. Your sweet tooth will thank you.
The Big Four Arts Festival opening this weekend makes for a beautiful afternoon visit by the river. Photo by Mike Matthews Photography
Art on the River
Since 2017, Waterfront Park has been home to the Big Four Arts Festival (September 11-12, 2021). Amy Moore Powers, co-event coordinator, says “You can see anything from homemade crafts to fine arts and everything in between.” While you’re checking out art from the over 200 juried artists, make sure to enjoy some tasty treats from the nearby food trucks. Amy adds, “This river is also a draw.” Not to mention the live music that happens on the lawn. There’s also fun activities for the kiddos as you stroll by the river marveling at all the culture this festival has to offer.
View Oldham Co. sites for free through the Hometown Tourist Staycation Program.
See the Sights of Oldham County — for Free
Updated your passport lately? Thanks to Oldham County’s Tourism Department you won’t have to wait months to get one. Take part in the Hometown Tourist Staycation Program and don’t miss your chance to check out participating museums, attractions, and even catch a movie at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in. Don’t forget to stamp your passport after you’ve visited each of the 20 distinctive places listed because you’ll need those stamps to collect your prize! Download your passport. Program runs through September 30.
