The Best is Right Here!

Turning a City into a Canvas

If you’re looking for gigantic artistic expression in a smaller walkable radius, then check out the NoCo Arts and Cultural Districts’ famed murals. Centered around one block (6 to 8 Michigan Avenue) in Jeffersonville, Indiana, these murals are big and bold works of art you can behold in the great outdoors. One iconic mural was painted on an abandoned water tower and can even be spotted by plane passengers flying overhead. Emily Dippie, public art administrator for the City of Jeffersonville, says, “The district is a very collaborative effort. The city set aside this portion of the city to nurture art, artistic expression, and the artistic experience.”

On Saturday, September 24, the Jeffersonville Arts & Cultural District will also be presenting Jeffrey’s Journey: Sculptural Scavenger Hunt, a free, outdoor family activity that will provide clues to guide you and your family on a 1-mile walk down Spring Street and into the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in search of Jeffrey the fish. The event will conclude with activities, treats, and entertainment all themed around Jeffrey.

