The Best is Right Here!

A Garden with Purpose

Tucked away from the busy street, but easily accessible by a path, the Paintbox Garden in Jeffersonville, Indiana, reveals itself in all its primary color glory. Tammy Burke, project manager of the Paintbox Garden, says the idea was to create the full color spectrum so that “eventually when these plants intermingle, they’re going to visually create secondary colors…” Garden designer Karen Bryant adds that she chose plants that will bloom most of the season, and the garden is designed with a pathway to take you inside “so that you can really immerse yourself in it.”