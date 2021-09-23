Talking About Our Finances

Podcaster advises we all need to feel comfortable talking about finances

How we feel about money greatly influences how we deal with it. Do you change the subject when your best friend wants to know if she should ask for that raise at work? “Open conversation about money helps us all,” says Ilona Limonta-Volkova, the creator of the podcast Money Memories. Ilona says learning how to have comfortable conversations around money is how to begin cultivating a positive relationship with our finances to transform what might be lacking in our own portfolio.

You Feel Like Your Finances are “Personal”

“Once you start making your numbers known, you’re going to see who makes more or less,” Ilona says. This can be awkward. It’s natural to feel hesitant when revealing aspects of your personal life, including your finances.

You Don’t Understand the Money Language

The confusing jargon that surrounds your money portfolio or 401k can sometimes read like instructions for putting together that Ikea shoe rack. “The language that’s used to discuss money is where people feel intimidated,” Ilona says. She says that people understand more about money than they give themselves credit, “but because of the language surrounding finance, they’d rather not say anything for fear of sounding stupid. Self-empowerment comes through education.”

Having open conversations helps us learn how others are thriving in their own money-making world and also learn from their mistakes. For example, when we discover others are being paid differently for our same workload, change can happen, and this is why “it’s so crucial for an honest conversation to occur,” Ilona says.