Practical Home Design that’s Functional yet Beautiful

Practical pursuit

When it comes to practicality, it is important to ensure the foundational parts of the design (such as big furniture pieces, flooring, tile, or cabinetry) are easy to clean, require little or no maintenance, and are made to last. Natalie says performance fabrics that are easily cleaned and furniture with removable cushions are something to think about, especially if a homeowner likes lighter colors. “Furniture companies have come a long way so that you don’t have to only have darker furniture,” Natalie says. Although many fabrics are stain-resistant, some companies can actually seal fabric once a year to make it even more impervious to spills.

Casey says construction materials such as quartz, tile, and natural stones tend to be better choices when longevity and wear-and-tear are considerations. The basement in this renovation has stained concrete flooring. “Nothing is indestructible, but that’s a very close second. It can be wiped up, and it’s very friendly for rollerblading or sliding around on blankets,” Casey says.

Another practical concern is storage. Families with small children typically need tons of space for toys, books, and puzzles, and they may not want all of this in plain sight. “We combined open storage with concealed storage,” Casey says. She says there are things in the wet bar area that are frequently used that should be in easy reach, while other items that aren’t as visually appealing can be hidden away.