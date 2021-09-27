Living Life Homeless

Setting the Tone for a Brighter Future

Although St. John Center serves men, Carrie conducts outreach for women as well as men. Five days a week she drives the streets of Louisville checking in at various camps delivering clothing, food and companionship. She schedules appointments and provides transportation. The same Friday UP was helping Miracle and the others, Carrie was delivering April Morris a new tent – the old one had maggots. Her underwear and clothes were stolen. April is 46 and has been living on the streets for years, most recently under a cluster of trees near the train tracks off Preston Highway.

When Carrie finds her, she is barefoot and acting like she is high on meth. Her story is disjointed but features abuse, boyfriends, drugs, incarceration, illness and family estrangement. April says she has been attacked four times and carries a hatchet for protection.

Back under the overpass, Abigail, the pregnant teenager, says a man tried to break into her tent once. She has a latch that kept him out, but if he had made it in, she also has a club-like weapon. Before she lived on the streets, she had a home in Northern Kentucky. She says she was placed in the foster care system and later a mental health facility. From there she was released to a shelter in Louisville, she says.

By the time her daughter is born in October, she hopes to be living inside. The program Carrie has found for her will help her find both a home and a job. Abigail already has a name picked out for her baby: Mackenzie Rose. She has also chosen a career for herself. She wants to be a nurse. The future she envisions seems a world away from the street curb where she sits. But then 11 years ago Carrie was also living on the streets. Addicted to crack, Carrie didn’t think she would ever make it out. She did, and she has been sober for more than a decade.

Still, says Carrie, “I’m one check away from being homeless myself.”

P.S. For more information on supporting the homeless in our city, contact the St. John Center for Homeless Men, Wayside Christian Mission, and Uniting Partners for Women and Children.