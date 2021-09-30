Let Your Voice Be Heard

For some women, speaking up in work meetings can be uncomfortable, but the Find Your Voice & Kick Some Glass workshops, created by Leadership Louisville, are helping women build their confidence, connections and courage.

We spoke with Lisa Zangari, executive coach and vice president of Leadership Louisville Center, about how these sessions work.

What is the purpose of this workshop?

This course is one of several leadership development opportunities that the Leadership Louisville Center offers to women. In addition to being offered to the public several times a year, Find Your Voice & Kick Some Glass is the most sought-after course by companies that bring our training in-house. I think this speaks to organizations having greater awareness of the barriers that women face in the workplace and also wanting to be more intentional about investing in the development of their female talent.

Describe what participants can expect in these workshops?

Whether we are delivering the course virtually or in-person, we are big believers in the value of “edutainment!” We are serious about making the content relevant and useful and then mixing that with moments of levity and fun for the highest possible impact. Our brains are actually more open to learning and embedding new concepts when we are relaxed, and we bring this science to the classroom (or Zoom). We also include a lot of time for participants to connect with one another and to practice the new skills in a safe and welcoming environment.

How long do the sessions run?

Our in-person format is from 9am-5pm and our virtual format is two, 2.5-hour Zoom sessions. Both formats include some pre-work to help prime the participants for learning.

Why do you think it can be hard for some women to speak up in the workplace?

When Harvard Business Review launched their Women at Work podcast in 2018, the very first episode was, “Women at Work: Make Yourself Heard.” There are so many factors at play here — both external and internal forces. When it comes to the internal, we work with women on the voice in their own head and what it tells them. For instance, for some women it’s self-doubt and for others it’s feeling judged for having too much confidence. The external barriers are things like the double bind, second generation bias, differences in the expectations we have of women versus men, and so much more.

Why do you think it is needed?

Ensuring equal representation of women in the workplace doesn’t just serve their needs, it’s good for businesses and the economy. We now have the data to show that gender diversity has a positive impact on the bottom line. According to McKinsey, the most gender-diverse companies are 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability.

Our course helps women focus on the things that are in their control — the things that they can change for themselves and for other women. In essence, we are readying those not yet in positions of leadership to succeed— and those that already have the leadership title to soar to even greater heights.

P.S. Registration is open for the next Find Your Voice & Kick Some Glass workshop on January 28, 2022.