Kosair Charities Is Changing Kentucky & Southern Indiana

It doesn’t take too much imagination to picture what a loved one’s serious health condition could mean for a family’s finances, even with the benefit of health insurance.

Ainsley, a toddler who was born with a variety of complex medical conditions, including coronary artery disease, hypotonia, and a genetic disorder called megalencephaly-capillary malformation syndrome, has had more medical care and health care expenses in her short two years than some people have in their entire lifetimes.

“You never want to hear something is wrong with your child. We have been sad, mad, angry, anxious, and fearful of the unknown,” says Kelly, Ainsley’s mom. Kosair Charities understands that families with medically fragile children feel this range of emotions, and in response has created the Kosair Kids Financial Assistance Program to make positive change in Kentuckiana and ensure that children like Ainsley get the care they need while also minimizing the financial stress and strain of that care on families.

It was through this program that Ainsley was able to get a pediatric “Tomato Chair” for safe eating and playing, even though it was not covered by her family’s insurance. The program is easy to utilize and doesn’t add cumbersome restrictions. “We had a wonderful experience with the application process. It was very simple and painless,” Kelly says.