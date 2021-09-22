Forces of Faith

Coming to the ministry

Alyce French Johnson has been pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church for four years, but she has a long history with the church. “My grandfather and grandmother founded Oak Grove 75 years ago. My uncle (Thomas Henry French), who I worked under, was the second pastor, and I’m the third,” she says. She spent her secular professional life at TARC where she worked in various roles for nearly 40 years. “I’ve done a lot of different things with people. Being the pastor is not a whole lot different,” she says.

Dr. Kathy Ogletree Goodwin has a dual appointment at Crescent Hill United Methodist Church and Buechel United Methodist Church, preaching at both churches each weekend and fulfilling pastoral duties in both places. “It’s a lot, but we’re making it with God’s help,” she says. She originally planned to become an attorney, but she says God had a different path for her, including working in social services, where she witnessed people in need — children who were abused and parents who needed financial assistance to create whole lives. She has now been a pastor for over 25 years.

The Episcopal Church didn’t ordain women until the late 1970s, so becoming clergy wasn’t even a possibility for Candyce Loescher, rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, when she was growing up. “I did everything in the church I was allowed to do at the time, but it was a door that was closed that never looked like it could ever be opened. I just went on with my life,” she says. She trained as a sculptor, etched names on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., and even sold airplane parts.

Mary Alice Birdwhistell, pastor of Highland Baptist Church, didn’t see women pastors either. She found herself being drawn to the work of a pastor but was told women are too emotional for the role. That didn’t stop her from exploring her curiosity and eventually going to seminary at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She began working in children’s ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, which was unique. “Back in the 1990s, they had called the first female pastor of a Baptist church in the state of Texas,” she says. Mary Alice went from being children’s minister to associate pastor to pastor during her 11 years there.

Sharon Hordes, cantor at Keneseth Israel, trained to be an opera singer at Indiana University, but says, “As I got closer to graduating, I looked back on my four years at college and realized I’d really found the volunteering work that I had done for Hillel (a Jewish college organization) to be very rewarding.” She had thought about going into social work and realized that becoming a cantor would blend her love of singing and music with her love of being with people during the highs and lows of their lives (births and deaths). She is coming up on her 20th year in the clergy.