Arts Watch

Louisville Photo Biennial Sept. 9 – Nov. 14

Over the autumn months, the 11th Louisville Photo Biennial, the event that started in 1999 with four galleries, dominates most visual art spaces with more than 50 participating venues throughout the region. No one style dominates, and a diversity of artists are featured. Of course, many works speak to the current moment.

“More than a year after Breonna Taylor’s murder and the protests, the biennial features work in six different venues responding to both,” said Paul Paletti, owner of Paul Paletti Gallery and a moving force in organizing the biennial for almost two decades.

Among works reflecting this period of isolation and tragedy are Jon Cherry’s images from the protests at The Portland Museum; works by Tyler Gerth, who was killed during the 2020 summer of protests, showing at Frazier History Museum; and portraits at Headliners Music Hall by Jeffery Parrish of musicians in various settings during the pandemic (and some with masks) sharing song in the face of obstacles.

KMAC Museum’s Spectrum, featuring art by Myra Green, includes self-portraits created using the mid-19th century ambrotype photographic process. These images are made by placing a glass negative against a dark background. In Green’s works, the artist has left imperfections in her process that brings attention to contours and other features. Like ambrotypes of old that depicted slaves, these lure viewers to examine a Black body more closely. Also on view are Green’s textile works that explore relationships between colors as well as Black identity.