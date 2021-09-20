Arts Watch

StageOne Family Theatre, December

While StageOne Family Theatre continues producing mainstage shows, this fall the company introduces student performances to its regular season starting with Elf Jr. right before the opening of the holiday favorite The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Producing Artistic Director Andrew Harris said these opportunities, particularly in the wake of the stresses many have faced, are crucial. “They need connection. They need play. They need opportunities to discover, explore and share their voice,” he added. The play is about a young orphan who takes a trip to the North Pole after accidentally crawling into Santa’s bag. He later struggles with his identity — thinking he’s an elf while he towers over others. He then takes a journey that leads him to answers and self-discovery.