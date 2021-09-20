Arts Watch
Louisville Ballet
Swan Lake, Nov. 11-14
The Louisville Ballet company looks to leap into its 70th anniversary season with this alternative take on Swan Lake that artistic director Robert Curran debuted in 2016. Laser art illuminates punctuates a futuristic backdrop for the story of Prince Siegfried and the princess-swan Odette. Curran adheres to the work’s renowned choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, but Curran and designer Tiffany Harris are working on new costumes that abandon the white/black metaphor used in 2016, said company spokesperson Natalie Harris. The company also is looking to explore gender dynamics and gender-fluidity in this work, Harris added, and dispense with the story’s often traditional portrayal of a weak and powerless woman.
Commonwealth Theatre Center
The Liar, November
Commonwealth stages the 17th century comedy The Liar by French playwright Pierre Corneille. Artistic director Charlie Sexton said he knew he wanted to put on this clever adaptation by David Ives in the decline of the pandemic. “Ives has written it with lots of present-day references,” he said. “It’s an escape and a great laugh, while offering training opportunities for students.” The play, written in verse, tells the story of mistaken identities among several love interests — and the farce and confusion compounds with the lies told by characters.
Emerson String Quartet. Photo by Jurgen Frank.
Emerson String Quartet.
Finale: Beethoven String Quartets
Oct. 24; Dec. 4-5
One of the disruptions of 2020 was to The Chamber Music Society of Louisville’s six-concert series featuring all 16 Beethoven string quartets performed by the Emerson String Quartet. The Society has been eager to conclude the celebration of Beethoven’s adventurous music with one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles. The music, as violinist Philip Setzer explained, takes listeners on a personal journey with the composer reflecting the end of his life and ending on a comedic note.
StageOne Family Theatre, December
While StageOne Family Theatre continues producing mainstage shows, this fall the company introduces student performances to its regular season starting with Elf Jr. right before the opening of the holiday favorite The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Producing Artistic Director Andrew Harris said these opportunities, particularly in the wake of the stresses many have faced, are crucial. “They need connection. They need play. They need opportunities to discover, explore and share their voice,” he added. The play is about a young orphan who takes a trip to the North Pole after accidentally crawling into Santa’s bag. He later struggles with his identity — thinking he’s an elf while he towers over others. He then takes a journey that leads him to answers and self-discovery.
