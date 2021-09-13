Arts Watch

Louisville Orchestra

A Concert for Unity, Oct. 2

Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams — a presence throughout the pandemic both on his own, bringing music to the community, and in concerts as the orchestra’s leader — has planned an opening concert that doubles as a community rallying event.

This concert will be a homecoming for Valerie Coleman, composer, flutist, and founder of the chamber music ensemble Imani Winds. Her music Umoja, Anthem for Unity sets the tone for what Mathew Feldman, the orchestra’s director of artistic operations, calls “a public memorial to what we’ve all experienced.” Also performing will be Jecorey Arthur, Joseph C. Dunn, Carly Johnson, and other guest artists with Louisville roots.