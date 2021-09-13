Arts Watch
PNC Broadway Series presents the National Tour of Waitress, featuring Kennedy Salters as Becky, Bailey McCall as Jenna, and Gabriella Marzetta as Dawn. Photo by Jeremey Daniel.
A persistent longing among many of us during the pandemic has been to gather and experience the arts together. Now, opportunities are resurfacing to do just that.
Here are a couple of options coming up this season:
PNC Broadway in Louisville
Waitress, Nov. 9-14
The Broadway series opens with this story of regeneration focused on a Southern woman in a time of woe who finds sweet inspiration to surmount difficulties. PNC Broadway in Louisville President Leslie Broecker said the musical sets the tone for a season committed to serving helpings of musical theater under safety guidelines.
Composer and flutist Valerie Coleman, and many other Louisville-bred musicians, will join the Louisville Orchestra at A Concert for Unity. Photo by Matthew Murphy.
Louisville Orchestra
A Concert for Unity, Oct. 2
Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams — a presence throughout the pandemic both on his own, bringing music to the community, and in concerts as the orchestra’s leader — has planned an opening concert that doubles as a community rallying event.
This concert will be a homecoming for Valerie Coleman, composer, flutist, and founder of the chamber music ensemble Imani Winds. Her music Umoja, Anthem for Unity sets the tone for what Mathew Feldman, the orchestra’s director of artistic operations, calls “a public memorial to what we’ve all experienced.” Also performing will be Jecorey Arthur, Joseph C. Dunn, Carly Johnson, and other guest artists with Louisville roots.
Macena Barton, American, 1901–1986; Untitled (Flying Saucers with Snakes), 1961; Oil on canvas, at the Speed Museum.
Speed Art Museum
Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art
Oct.7-Jan. 2
This exhibit shows how artists have grappled with the existence of the paranormal and supernatural and their own experiences, often during times of mourning and trauma. Works featured from the early 19th century through the present are of many media. And there are heavy hitters among the artists — Charles Burchfield, Bill Viola and Andrew Wyeth. The exhibit also will be “discovering Louisville and its haunted connections,” says Speed Art Museum Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall. “It opens us up to think about our plural universes… about believing these artists’ accounts and having empathy.”
0 Comments