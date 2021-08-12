Passing Down the Gift

A batch of fried chicken has never been wasted in the Thompson household. “As a child, I remember that the chicken was the best thing. My cousin would bring his basketball team from Moore High School to my mom’s house, and they would eat all the chicken. I would get so mad,” says Chef Lucretia Thompson, owner of Lucretia’s Kitchen. Now — as the third generation of restauranteurs — she is carrying on the family tradition of serving the type of food her mom Sheila Manely says makes your mouth “pop.”

“I grew up around my grandparents who started Mister Thompson’s Old Recipe Style Bar-B-Que. As a little girl, my mom was the one to do all the cooking when her mom became ill. My uncles and grandfather did all the barbecuing, but my mom made the barbeque sauce and she fried the chicken,” she says. Since then, the family’s culinary prowess has kept customers coming back for the chicken — and more. Their sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese are popular menu items, but their fresh greens, homemade dressing, green beans, baked beans, cabbage and baked chicken are also in high demand. “My mom says ‘the secret is the gift in the hands.’ It is not about the measurements. It is about the feel. And all that feel that comes through the hands goes right into the food. This is our culture. It is passion,” Lucretia says.