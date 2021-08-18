“The Secret is the Gift in the Hands,” Part 2

Authenticity Replicated

Chef Nichelle Thurston, owner of The Seafood Lady, got her first lesson in food preparation through her grandfather’s catering business. At age 10, Nichelle was helping her grandfather deliver orders. “Back then I was catering and preparing food for 400 people. A lot of what my grandfather did taught me how to be The Seafood Lady,” she says. She also uses the cooking techniques she learned from her great-grandmother and grandfather as the foundation for her recipes. The intent, she says, is to make food that artfully blends the past with the present. All the ingredients in her Cajun chicken and shrimp pasta are homemade. She seasons the chicken breast and uses 17 different seasonings along with broccoli, bell peppers, onions and angel hair pasta. “You get a really fine taste on each bite because of the style and size of noodles we use.” They make their alfredo cheese from scratch every day and use churned butter and garlic in the alfredo sauce. The key to perfecting the flavors, she says, lies in consistency and knowing how to mass produce a meal while keeping it traditional. “It’s about being able to make crab balls for 50 people yet each one will taste like it was made for one person. Consistency is what builds quality and gets you the same results each time.”