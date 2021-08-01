The New Issue Is Out!
Get your tastebuds ready for our August magazine — the Food & Spirits issue — available now! It’s packed full of delectable drinks, delicious dishes, and the creative chefs behind them. We also follow women chefs, such as bar Vetti Sous Chef Lauren Schoen, featured on our cover, as they attend the Women Culinary and Spirits Program, sponsored by The LEE Initiative.
Also included in this issue:
• Learn how a new business can plan a very upscale picnic for your friends – or partner.
• Hear how six Black chefs give us a taste of history on a plate.
• Find out where to go for the best cocktails and mocktails.
• Get inspiration for jumpstarting your life from this baker and Food Network competition winner.
• Find out about a laid-back and relaxing hangout spot for you and your dog.
On the cover: Lauren Schoen is building on her talents as sous chef at bar Vetti with help from The LEE Initiative. She is holding a knife that belonged to Stanly Blevins, her great-great-grandfather.
Photo: Kylene White | Hair and Makeup: Mariah Lebre-Sanchez for J Michaels Spa and Salon | Rings provided by Davis Jewelers
