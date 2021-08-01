The New Issue Is Out!

bar Vetti The LEE Initiative Get your tastebuds ready for our August magazine — the Food & Spirits issue — available now! It’s packed full of delectable drinks, delicious dishes, and the creative chefs behind them. We also follow women chefs, such asSous Chef Lauren Schoen, featured on our cover, as they attend the Women Culinary and Spirits Program, sponsored by

Also included in this issue:

• Learn how a new business can plan a very upscale picnic for your friends – or partner.

• Hear how six Black chefs give us a taste of history on a plate.

• Find out where to go for the best cocktails and mocktails.

• Get inspiration for jumpstarting your life from this baker and Food Network competition winner.

• Find out about a laid-back and relaxing hangout spot for you and your dog.