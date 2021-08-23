Taking Bar Hospitality on the Road

Adrienne Cole, owner of Marigold Catering Co., is bringing the party to the people with the addition of her mobile bar, which serves craft cocktails and beverages from eye-catching tap vehicles.

Why a mobile bar?

The mobile bar came out of a necessity through the pandemic. And it seemed that everyone became a caterer in 2020…everybody needed to-go items, the restaurants were now delivering, so we needed something that was going to be innovative enough that would keep us relevant through the pandemic and outside of the pandemic. I did some market research and noticed that other cities had been doing mobile bars for quite some time. I found a female builder in Upstate New York and reached out to her in October 2020 and then decided this would be the next step in our company.

How is your bar set up?

We have a full bar program. We partnered with Dante Wheat from Raw Pineapples. He created our bar program. He consulted with us and he came up with a beautiful cocktail menu tailored around the character names from the sitcom The Golden Girls. You can do Margaritas, Mojitos, Mint Juleps or the Lillie for Derby, or a signature cocktail for your wedding. We also have Dorothy — our full-service bar. All of the mobile bars are named after The Golden Girls. Currently we have Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche will be coming in 2022. And they are all different styles with different types of capabilities. Dorothy is a 1967 Airstream Overlander that has been fully converted into a mobile bar. You can go inside. It has two bartenders and a bar top where two guests can sit at the bar top and order from the bartender. There is also a lounge inside.

What are your most popular drinks?

The Marigold is our signature cocktail. It contains Maker’s Mark, pomegranate-infused honey and lemon juice and is finished with fresh mint.

What projects you are working on now?

We are working with the Kentucky Opera and will be doing Bourbon and Bowties this month, and we are working with some companies to do Louisville’s first polo experience. We are a sponsor for the local hospitality tent at the polo event in September at Oxmoor Farm.

What cocktail do you like to drink on a summer night and why?

I drink Prosecco, but the Marigold is quickly becoming my favorite cocktail.

