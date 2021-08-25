Sip-Worthy Drinks

We’ve tried them and love them! Here are some of our top picks of cocktails and mocktails that will light up your summer days and nights.

Randi Densford, beverage director at Barn8 of Hermitage Farm refers to the seasonal cocktail above — Gold Dust Woman — as a “boozy cream soda.” It is a mix of Mexican Marigold vodka, Cappelletti Amaro, Woodruff, vanilla bean syrup, a little bit of lemon juice and Peychaud’s bitters. One of the highlights of the drink is the licorice flavor that comes from the Mexican Marigold. The freshness of the drink is partially attributable to the Mexican Marigold and Woodruff that are grown on the property.