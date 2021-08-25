Sip-Worthy Drinks
Gold Dust Woman at Barn8 Restaurant – Hermitage Farm.
We’ve tried them and love them! Here are some of our top picks of cocktails and mocktails that will light up your summer days and nights.
Randi Densford, beverage director at Barn8 of Hermitage Farm refers to the seasonal cocktail above — Gold Dust Woman — as a “boozy cream soda.” It is a mix of Mexican Marigold vodka, Cappelletti Amaro, Woodruff, vanilla bean syrup, a little bit of lemon juice and Peychaud’s bitters. One of the highlights of the drink is the licorice flavor that comes from the Mexican Marigold. The freshness of the drink is partially attributable to the Mexican Marigold and Woodruff that are grown on the property.
Frozen Watermelon Margarita and Maker’s Mark Peach Punch at Big Bar.
There’s nothing better than sipping a frozen drink on a hot summer day at Big Bar. Their Frozen Watermelon Margarita is made using fresh watermelon puree, Cazadores tequila, triple, Monin watermelon syrup and fresh squeezed lime. Or try their Maker’s Mark Peach Punch containing iced tea, Maker’s Mark and peach puree.
The All Inclusive from Gertie’s.
Alan Elliott, head bartender at Gertie’s, mimicked the All Inclusive drink after the Rum Daiquiri, but with a contemporary angle. It contains salt water woody grapefruit rum, Campari, house-made honey syrup and fresh lime juice that gives the All Inclusive a bright, crisp taste.
Strawberry Lemon Calpis from Never Say Die.
Never Say Die‘s Matty Brown and co-owner Michael Railey use Calpis – a Japanese soft drink concentrate – to make this bright, citrusy, summery mocktail. They add in mineral water and infuse it with rosemary and strawberry, but the strawberry coconut ice cube adds an element of surprise in the Strawberry Lemon Calpis. “The ice cube is half strawberry and half coconut. We use a strawberry reduction from fresh strawberry scraps and coconut water…you freeze them together. It will transform your drink into another flavor while you drink it,” Matty says.
The Old-Fashioned at Taj Louisville.
A classic cocktail doesn’t go out of style, and the Old-Fashioned fits into this category. At Taj Louisville, their version of the drink contains house-made bitters and Four Roses Bourbon, but customers can request any bourbon.
