Life is Sweet for Jackie Joseph

When this baker lost her job during the pandemic, she had to think outside the (cake) box to get by. But now, she’s living the sweet life again.

Jackie Joseph’s story sounds like a sensational headline:

Nutritionist-Turned-Baker Gets Laid Off Amidst Pandemic,

Starts Selling Firearms, Then Becomes the Best Baker in America!

Except that it’s true. That is pretty much how Jackie, the 31-year old, red-haired Eastern Kentucky native, skyrocketed to sweet stardom.

The actual story starts in her mother’s Prestonsburg, Kentucky, kitchen. As a child, Jackie was surrounded by love, red velvet cake, and buttercream icing. “I grew up watching my mother make wedding and birthday cakes that she would give as gifts or favors. It is how she gave love to people, in the form of a cake. Oddly enough, baking is not at all what I wanted to do with my life. I wanted to be a dietitian and personal trainer,” Jackie says.

So, after high school, Jackie went to the University of Kentucky to study nutrition. It only took a year, however, for Jackie to be put back on her sugar-coated path. “I realized that was not what I wanted to do. I love to bake! So I started looking at recipes and got obsessed. That was one of the most decisive moments of my life. I found my obsession and love for baking in pastry school at Sullivan.”