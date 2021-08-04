Get Fancy with your Picnic

The picnic features a complimentary charcuterie board (an assortment of meats, cheeses, artisan breads, olives, fruit, and nuts artfully arranged on a serving board) and a choice of red or white wine, “although clients are welcome to bring their own food as well,” she adds. “I’m open to setting up an event in (local) client’s homes, parks, and even outside Louisville.” The event provides the tents/pillows/place settings.

“We do want to extend more catering for the picnics, and will rescale as needed, as the demand for our business increases. I wanted to start smaller and then let the business evolve, rather than get too in over my head…with my already having a full-time job,” Lawson says.

As to whether she remains on-site during one of her events, the answer is no. “We leave to give clients their privacy.” Picnics in Eden can also be run year round. “While we offer outdoor picnics, we definitely will be offering indoor picnics for the fall/winter months as well. We even offer picnics indoors during the summer in the event of inclement weather.”

The peace and joy that her new business brings her is evident. “My husband actually sees how much fulfillment I get from just setting up the events,” Lawson says. “My first booking was on Father’s Day, and the client surprised her husband by walking him up to the event blindfolded. And being a part of that….helping someone to create some great memories. That’s fulfilling to me!”

