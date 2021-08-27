A Sweet Treat from Jackie Joseph

Try this recipe for Summer Stone Fruit Sabayon!

The demise of the hospitality industry during quarantine forced local baker Jackie Joseph to take a huge step out of her comfort zone into other realms of the business world. But in this strange place, Jackie participated in and won Food Network’s Best Baker In America competition.

Jackie contributes her success to a few factors. First, she approaches each recipe with a holistic, well-rounded concept. Secondly, she chooses recipes that tug at people’s heartstrings. “My specialty is customizing for others. I want my desserts to feel like home, to remind my customers of growing up.” And lastly, Jackie’s creations take copious amounts of planning and revision. “There are so many hours that go into a final product. Hours go into thinking about a dessert — how does it represent the customer, the aesthetics, the taste profile, the texture? Does it hit the sweet, salty, and bitter notes? It is a very intimate process; I take it very seriously. I never want to do anything with half of my heart. My creations come from a whole heart, so there are lots of trial runs.”

Below Jackie presents her recipe for Summer Stone Fruit Sabayon. “I picked this recipe for its simplicity. Summer is all about enjoying your time outside and enjoying the company of others. This is a very easy and quick dessert that will impress at any party or gathering. You can use a variety of seasonal summer stone fruits: plums, peaches, apricots, cherries, or nectarines. This dessert is sweet, tart, creamy, boozy, fresh and light. It is the perfect ending to a long summer day.” Tag us @todayswomanmagazine if you give this recipe a try!

SUMMER STONE FRUIT SABAYON

Ingredients:

2 fl. oz. white wine

2 fl. oz. Grand Marnier

½ c. (4 oz.) Sugar

4 oz. egg yolks

6-8 ea. stone fruits (black plums, peaches, pluots, cherries, nectarines, etc.)

Instructions:

1. Cut the stone fruit, remove the pits, and place in serving vessels.

2. Place egg yolks into the bowl of a stand mixer and begin mixing, with a whip attachment, at medium speed.

3. Combine white wine, Grand Marnier and sugar in a small saucepan and bring the mixture to a quick boil.

4. Slowly stream in the wine, Grand Marnier and sugar mixture into the egg yolks as the whip is still mixing at medium speed.

5. Once fully incorporated, increase the mixer speed to high. Allow the mixture to whip until frothy, about 7-8 minutes.

6. Scoop the sabayon over the stone fruit. To add a little caramelized flavor, you can torch the top of the sabayon just slightly until golden.

7. Adorn with edible flowers, chopped mint or simply eat as-is.

8. Serve immediately.

Yield: 10-12 portions

